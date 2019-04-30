A.J. Pollock likely headed to injured list due to elbow infection

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said outfielder A.J. Pollock is likely headed to the 10-day injured list due to an infection in his left elbow, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports. Roberts said he doesn’t know the extent of the infection, but notes that Pollock has had procedures done on the elbow in the past.

The Dodgers inked Pollock to a four-year, $55 million contract in late January. He has gotten off to a slow start, batting .223/.287/.330 with a pair of home runs and 14 RBI in 115 plate appearances.

Alex Verdugo started in center field on Monday night in Pollock’s stead, something that figures to be a regular occurrence while Pollock is on the mend.

