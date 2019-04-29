Trevor Rosenthal to pitch at extended spring training

Nationals reliever Trevor Rosenthal will pitch in extended spring training until he feels right, Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reports. Rosenthal was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a viral infection on Friday. Rosenthal is aiming to get game reps and regain confidence.
Rosenthal, 28, gave up 12 runs on seven hits and nine walks with three strikeouts in three innings of work. He didn’t record a single out until his fifth appearance, and yielded runs in six of seven appearances.
The Nationals signed Rosenthal to a one-year, $7 million contract in November. His contract also includes a $10 million mutual option for the 2020 season with a $1 million buyout.
After three lackluster starts, the White Sox designated for assignment pitcher Ervin Santana on Friday. Santana cleared waivers and refused an assignment to Triple-A Charlotte, electing to become a free agent, the club announced on Monday.
The White Sox signed Santana to a minor league contract in February, paying him a major league salary $4.3 million. They are no longer on the hook for the remainder of that salary.
Santana, 36, yielded 14 runs on 19 hits and six walks with five strikeouts over 13 1/3 innings to start the year. He battled a finger injury last year, limiting him to five underwhelming starts with the Twins. Santana was an All-Star as recently as 2017, however, which may give an interested team enough hope to offer a minor league deal.