Trevor Rosenthal to pitch at extended spring training

Nationals reliever Trevor Rosenthal will pitch in extended spring training until he feels right, Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reports. Rosenthal was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a viral infection on Friday. Rosenthal is aiming to get game reps and regain confidence.

Rosenthal, 28, gave up 12 runs on seven hits and nine walks with three strikeouts in three innings of work. He didn’t record a single out until his fifth appearance, and yielded runs in six of seven appearances.

The Nationals signed Rosenthal to a one-year, $7 million contract in November. His contract also includes a $10 million mutual option for the 2020 season with a $1 million buyout.

