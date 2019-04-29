Tigers Logo
Tigers prospect Casey Mize throws no-hitter in Double-A debut

By Bill BaerApr 29, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT
Tigers No. 1 prospect Casey Mize completed a no-hitter in his Double-A debut for the Erie SeaWolves against the Altoona Curve on Monday night in a road start. The right-hander yielded just one walk and hit a batter while striking out seven on 98 pitches. Erie won 1-0, with their lone run scoring on a fifth-inning ground out by Chad Sedio.

Mize’s no-hitter is the fourth in SeaWolves history.

Mize, 21, was selected by the Tigers first overall in the 2018 draft. MLB Pipeline rates him as the No. 16 prospect across baseball. Prior to his promotion to Double-A, Mize held the competition with High-A Lakeland to one run on seven hist and a walk with 25 strikeouts in 26 innings.

Giants place Derek Holland on IL with finger bruise

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 29, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT
The Giants announced on Monday that starter Derek Holland has been placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to April 28) with a left index finger bone bruise. The club recalled left-hander Ty Blach from Triple-A Sacramento.

Holland, 32, has struggled this season. After giving up six runs in five innings to the Yankees on Saturday, the lefty owns a 5.34 ERA with a 40/16 K/BB ratio in 32 innings on the year.

Blach, 28, has a 4.34 ERA across four minor league starts spanning 18 2/3 innings to begin the year.