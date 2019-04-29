Tigers prospect Casey Mize throws no-hitter in Double-A debut

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tigers No. 1 prospect Casey Mize completed a no-hitter in his Double-A debut for the Erie SeaWolves against the Altoona Curve on Monday night in a road start. The right-hander yielded just one walk and hit a batter while striking out seven on 98 pitches. Erie won 1-0, with their lone run scoring on a fifth-inning ground out by Chad Sedio.

Mize’s no-hitter is the fourth in SeaWolves history.

Mize, 21, was selected by the Tigers first overall in the 2018 draft. MLB Pipeline rates him as the No. 16 prospect across baseball. Prior to his promotion to Double-A, Mize held the competition with High-A Lakeland to one run on seven hist and a walk with 25 strikeouts in 26 innings.

