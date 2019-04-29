Getty Images

Rays to call up first base prospect Nate Lowe

By Craig CalcaterraApr 29, 2019, 12:32 PM EDT
The Tampa Bay Rays are calling up first base prospect Nate Lowe.

Lowe, 23, a top-100 overall prospect and one of the best first base prospects in the game, was the Rays’ Minor League Player of the Year last year. In 2018 he hit .330/.416/.568 with 27 homers and 102 RBI over 130 games at three different minor league levels. So far this year he’s batting .300/.444/.543 with three home runs and 14 RBI through 21 games at Triple-A Durham.

Brandon Lowe plays second base. If this was the mid-to-late 1980s, they’d be printing up posters with the two of them, like, wearing kilts with the words “The Lowe Road” on it or something. My God that was a terrible decade. I hope that, unlike me, you didn’t have to be alive and conscious and trying to figure out what the world was all about for all of it.

The Atlantic League got its first test of the rule banning shifts

By Craig CalcaterraApr 29, 2019, 10:08 AM EDT
As we noted in the offseason, the independent Atlantic League has partnered up with Major League Baseball to be a lab in which new rules changes are tested out. And by “partnered up” I mean “they’ve been paid some money in order to screw with their product” because Major League Baseball does not care about what happens in the Atlantic League.

One of the rules changes the Atlantic League has agreed to implement is a ban on defensive shifts. The rule it has adopted requires there to be two infielders on either side of second base for each play. Seems straightforward enough, yes? Well, you’d think so. But as Devan Fink of Fangraphs shows in his latest article, it’s a bit more complicated than that.

Fink reports that the shift rule got its first test last week. He has some GIFs of the play in question. James Loney of all people was batting for the Sugar Land Skeeters. He grounded out to second base and was presumably thrown out, but the umps gathered and ended up calling him safe, saying that the second baseman was illegally shifted.

The thing about it: the second baseman was actually on the right side of the infield where he was supposed to be. He was, however, playing out in the shallow right field grass as you often see these days, and the umps ruling was that, because he was so deep, he wasn’t technically on the infield.

All of that required a meeting and some replay and, as Fink notes, they probably still got the call wrong because they’re not supposed to award the batter a base but, rather, the ball is supposed to be dead and a ball charged to the pitcher. It was kind of a mess, which is something you might expect from the early stages of any kind of experiment. You figure that, eventually, they’ll clean that kind of mess up.

In the meantime, I’m struggling to think how this improves baseball any. Because last I checked, no one has been clamoring for more meetings, replays and rules interpretations in the game. To the contrary, the point was to create more action.