Giants place Derek Holland on IL with finger bruise

The Giants announced on Monday that starter Derek Holland has been placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to April 28) with a left index finger bone bruise. The club recalled left-hander Ty Blach from Triple-A Sacramento.
Holland, 32, has struggled this season. After giving up six runs in five innings to the Yankees on Saturday, the lefty owns a 5.34 ERA with a 40/16 K/BB ratio in 32 innings on the year.
Blach, 28, has a 4.34 ERA across four minor league starts spanning 18 2/3 innings to begin the year.
Nationals reliever Trevor Rosenthal will pitch in extended spring training until he feels right, Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reports. Rosenthal was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a viral infection on Friday. Rosenthal is aiming to get game reps and regain confidence.
Rosenthal, 28, gave up 12 runs on seven hits and nine walks with three strikeouts in three innings of work. He didn’t record a single out until his fifth appearance, and yielded runs in six of seven appearances.
The Nationals signed Rosenthal to a one-year, $7 million contract in November. His contract also includes a $10 million mutual option for the 2020 season with a $1 million buyout.