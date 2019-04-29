Giants place Derek Holland on IL with finger bruise

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Giants announced on Monday that starter Derek Holland has been placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to April 28) with a left index finger bone bruise. The club recalled left-hander Ty Blach from Triple-A Sacramento.

Holland, 32, has struggled this season. After giving up six runs in five innings to the Yankees on Saturday, the lefty owns a 5.34 ERA with a 40/16 K/BB ratio in 32 innings on the year.

Blach, 28, has a 4.34 ERA across four minor league starts spanning 18 2/3 innings to begin the year.

