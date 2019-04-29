Getty Images

Fernando Tatís Jr. does the splits, strains hamstring

By Craig CalcaterraApr 29, 2019, 9:40 AM EDT
10 Comments

Padres rookie Fernando Tatís Jr. was taken out of yesterday’s game after hurting his hamstring while stretching for a throw at second base. Did the full splits and everything.

His prognosis is up in the air at the moment. Manager Andy Green said after the game that they’d like to see how he feels overnight. He’s expected to miss a few games, but for now the Padres are optimistic that he won’t have to hit the injured list.

Tatís is painfully young, of course, and while you and I might be laid up for a week after bending over to pick up a quarter we dropped, kids who are 20 are more or less indestructible. God, how I hate them.

It stinks to see him hurt like this, but I gotta say, the splits were impressive:

Tigers prospect Casey Mize throws no-hitter in Double-A debut

Tigers Logo
Detroit Tigers
By Bill BaerApr 29, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT
1 Comment

Tigers No. 1 prospect Casey Mize completed a no-hitter in his Double-A debut for the Erie SeaWolves against the Altoona Curve on Monday night in a road start. The right-hander yielded just one walk and hit a batter while striking out seven on 98 pitches. Erie won 1-0, with their lone run scoring on a fifth-inning ground out by Chad Sedio.

Mize’s no-hitter is the fourth in SeaWolves history.

Mize, 21, was selected by the Tigers first overall in the 2018 draft. MLB Pipeline rates him as the No. 16 prospect across baseball. Prior to his promotion to Double-A, Mize held the competition with High-A Lakeland to one run on seven hist and a walk with 25 strikeouts in 26 innings.