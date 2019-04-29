Fernando Tatís Jr. does the splits, strains hamstring

Padres rookie Fernando Tatís Jr. was taken out of yesterday’s game after hurting his hamstring while stretching for a throw at second base. Did the full splits and everything.

His prognosis is up in the air at the moment. Manager Andy Green said after the game that they’d like to see how he feels overnight. He’s expected to miss a few games, but for now the Padres are optimistic that he won’t have to hit the injured list.

Tatís is painfully young, of course, and while you and I might be laid up for a week after bending over to pick up a quarter we dropped, kids who are 20 are more or less indestructible. God, how I hate them.

It stinks to see him hurt like this, but I gotta say, the splits were impressive: