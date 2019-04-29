Ervin Santana is now a free agent

After three lackluster starts, the White Sox designated for assignment pitcher Ervin Santana on Friday. Santana cleared waivers and refused an assignment to Triple-A Charlotte, electing to become a free agent, the club announced on Monday.

The White Sox signed Santana to a minor league contract in February, paying him a major league salary $4.3 million. They are no longer on the hook for the remainder of that salary.

Santana, 36, yielded 14 runs on 19 hits and six walks with five strikeouts over 13 1/3 innings to start the year. He battled a finger injury last year, limiting him to five underwhelming starts with the Twins. Santana was an All-Star as recently as 2017, however, which may give an interested team enough hope to offer a minor league deal.

Follow @Baer_Bill