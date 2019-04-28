White Sox place Eloy Jiménez on 10-day injured list

White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a high right ankle sprain, per an official announcement. In corresponding moves, right-hander Nate Jones has also been placed on the IL with a bout of elbow inflammation and relievers Aaron Bummer and Thyago Vieria have been recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

Jiménez sustained the injury in the early innings of the White Sox’ 12-11 win over the Tigers on Friday night. In the third, Grayson Greiner hammered a home run into the left-field bullpen, prompting Jiménez to go to the wall for an attempted catch. He stuck out his right leg to brace himself against the wall, then fell to the warning track in pain. While he was eventually able to stand and walk off the field, he was unable to resume his post in left field and was replaced by center fielder Leury García to finish out the remainder of the inning.

Manager Rick Renteria told reporters Sunday that the club has yet to establish a firm timetable for Jiménez’s return to the lineup, though he’ll likely miss several weeks. Prior to the incident, the 22-year-old rookie outfielder entered the series batting .241/.294/.380 with three home runs and eight RBI through his first 85 plate appearances of 2019.

José Rondón will play left field for the White Sox during their series finale on Sunday.