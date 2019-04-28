Video: Mets fan douses Ryan Braun with beer attempting to catch homer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun was doused with beer attempting to catch a Pete Alonso fly ball hit to left field in the first inning of Sunday afternoon’s game. The fan appeared to have done so on accident, making the poor decision to attempt the catch with the cup of beer still in his hand.

If you refuse to put your beer down attempting to catch a ball, you have to do it one-handed. That’s the rule.

Alonso got a triple on the play, which was reviewed for possible fan interference, and later came around to score on a Todd Frazier single. The Mets won 5-2.

