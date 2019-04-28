Robinson Canó exits game after hit by pitch

Luck has not been on Robinson Canó’s side lately. After getting plunked on the right hand by an Andrew Miller fastball during last week’s 6-4 loss to the Cardinals, the Mets’ second baseman was removed from Sunday’s game against the Brewers following a similar incident with a 88-m.p.h. Gio González fastball off of his left hand.
The ball appeared to strike Canó on the side of his left hand, missing the spot between his hand and wrist that had caused so much concern for the team the last time he was injured. It’s not clear exactly how much time he’ll miss, but initial X-rays returned negative for structural damage and he’s currently scheduled to undergo further tests on Monday.
When healthy, Canó has been one of the Mets’ strongest hitters so far this season. He left Sunday’s game batting .270/.324/.430 with 10 extra bases, 11 RBI, and a .754 OPS through 108 plate appearances. After exiting the field, he was replaced by pinch-hitter Juan Lagares, who took a seven-pitch walk from González and stayed in the game to cover center field while outfielder Jeff McNeil took over at second.
The Mets currently lead the Brewers 2-0 in the fifth.
Cubs shortstop Addison Russell is currently at Triple-A getting into game shape before becoming eligible to rejoin the major league squad on May 3 following a 40-game suspension. Russell was suspended for the final 11 games of the 2018 season and the first 29 games of the 2019 season under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.
Russell’s ex-wife Melisa Reidy came forward with allegations of domestic abuse in June 2017. She publicized elaborate details last year as well. The whole situation was even worse than we could have thought. MLB investigated the issue as soon as Reidy came forward and kept the investigation open.
The Cubs have not handled the Russell situation well at all. They allowed Russell to walk up to the song “Beat It” by Michael Jackson in April last year. Manager Joe Maddon really couldn’t have cared less about Russell’s wrongdoing. The Cubs chose to tender Russell a contract in the offseason, paying him $4.3 million this season.
Sheryl Ring of FanGraphs, who is also a lawyer, has spoken to a member of the media who said that the Cubs privately instructed that person to lay off Russell, threatening reprisal. The Cubs are approving stories that paint Russell in a positive light, particularly in terms of redemption. One that comes to mind is an article published last week by Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports. Nightengale minimizes Russell’s behavior and sets him up as a fallen hero. Others have said they have heard the same as Ring, including Mike Gianella of Baseball Prospectus.
If true, this is a gross abuse of power on the part of the Cubs, though it falls in line with the absurd way the organization has handled the Russell situation from day one. It’s also the same organization that willingly acquired reliever Aroldis Chapman after he was accused of domestic violence. The Cubs don’t have a good track record on this issue.