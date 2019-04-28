Robinson Canó exits game after hit by pitch

Luck has not been on Robinson Canó’s side lately. After getting plunked on the right hand by an Andrew Miller fastball during last week’s 6-4 loss to the Cardinals, the Mets’ second baseman was removed from Sunday’s game against the Brewers following a similar incident with a 88-m.p.h. Gio González fastball off of his left hand.

The ball appeared to strike Canó on the side of his left hand, missing the spot between his hand and wrist that had caused so much concern for the team the last time he was injured. It’s not clear exactly how much time he’ll miss, but initial X-rays returned negative for structural damage and he’s currently scheduled to undergo further tests on Monday.

When healthy, Canó has been one of the Mets’ strongest hitters so far this season. He left Sunday’s game batting .270/.324/.430 with 10 extra bases, 11 RBI, and a .754 OPS through 108 plate appearances. After exiting the field, he was replaced by pinch-hitter Juan Lagares, who took a seven-pitch walk from González and stayed in the game to cover center field while outfielder Jeff McNeil took over at second.

The Mets currently lead the Brewers 2-0 in the fifth.