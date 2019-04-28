Reynaldo López strikes out 14 batters over six innings

White Sox starter Reynaldo López had himself a day against the Tigers on Sunday afternoon. The right-hander limited the opposition to an unearned run on two hits and three walks while striking out 14 batters over six innings. 14 strikeouts! In six innings!

It’s the second time a pitcher has struck out at least 14 batters in a start this season. Jacob deGrom also struck out 14 on April 3 against the Marlins. López is the first member of the White Sox to strike out at least 14 since Chris Sale in a complete game effort against the Mariners on August 26, 2016. The last pitcher to strike out at least 14 batters in six or fewer innings was Mike Fiers on August 14, 2014 against the Cubs.

Following Sunday’s effort, López now has a 6.03 ERA with 39 strikeouts and 17 walks in 31 1/3 innings this season.

Follow @Baer_Bill