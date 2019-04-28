Mets designate Travis d’Arnaud

The Mets have designated catcher Travis d'Arnaud for assignment, the club announced Sunday morning. He’ll be replaced by Tomás Nido, who has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to assume d’Arnaud’s roster spot.
It’s a disappointing, albeit not completely surprising end to d’Arnaud’s seven-year trek in the Mets’ system. After coming off of a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery, the 30-year-old backstop struggled to produce at the plate this spring and batted a mere .087/.160/.247 with just two hits and two RBI through his first 25 plate appearances. The Mets evidently felt that d’Arnaud didn’t require a longer rehab assignment to ease him back into games at the start of the season, and now, as Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports, they’ll owe him the remaining $2.955 million on his $3.52 million contract if they can’t find a suitable trade partner.
Nido, 25, has gone hitless in his first two major-league games of 2019. In Triple-A, however, he made a favorable impression over his first dozen games, slashing .289/.300/.316 with a double and four RBI through 40 plate appearances. As d’Arnaud did for the first several weeks of the season, he’ll play backup to Wilson Ramos behind the plate.
White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a high right ankle sprain, per an official announcement. In corresponding moves, right-hander Nate Jones has also been placed on the IL with a bout of elbow inflammation and relievers Aaron Bummer and Thyago Vieria have been recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.
Jiménez sustained the injury in the early innings of the White Sox’ 12-11 win over the Tigers on Friday night. In the third, Grayson Greiner hammered a home run into the left-field bullpen, prompting Jiménez to go to the wall for an attempted catch. He stuck out his right leg to brace himself against the wall, then fell to the warning track in pain. While he was eventually able to stand and walk off the field, he was unable to resume his post in left field and was replaced by center fielder Leury García to finish out the remainder of the inning.
Manager Rick Renteria told reporters Sunday that the club has yet to establish a firm timetable for Jiménez’s return to the lineup, though he’ll likely miss several weeks. Prior to the incident, the 22-year-old rookie outfielder entered the series batting .241/.294/.380 with three home runs and eight RBI through his first 85 plate appearances of 2019.
José Rondón will play left field for the White Sox during their series finale on Sunday.