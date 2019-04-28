Braves acquire Jerry Blevins from Athletics

The Braves have acquired left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins from the Athletics, per a team announcement on Sunday. The A’s will get cash considerations or a player to be named later in the deal.
Blevins, 35, inked a minor-league contract with Oakland at the outset of spring training, with a potential $1.5 million salary upon promotion to the majors. Following a disappointing show in camp, however, he was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas and pitched to a 1.69 ERA after issuing nine hits, two runs, four walks, and 16 strikeouts through his first 10 2/3 innings.
Blevins attributed much of his success to a newfound ability to locate his fastball and curveball, which the Braves hope will continue to hold true throughout the remainder of his 2019 campaign — especially given their bullpen’s second-worst ranking in the majors this month. He’ll also help fill in the gaps left by fellow lefty relievers Jesse Biddle and Jonny Venters, both of whom were recently sidelined with a right thigh contusion and right calf strain, respectively.
In corresponding moves, rookie reliever Wes Parsons was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, while Arodys Vizcaíno (right shoulder surgery) was shifted to the 60-day injured list to clear a roster spot for Blevins. Parsons, 26, struggled to find his footing in his first 12 appearances with Atlanta, surrendering six runs on seven hits and eight walks and striking out 10 of 43 batters faced.
Cubs shortstop Addison Russell is currently at Triple-A getting into game shape before becoming eligible to rejoin the major league squad on May 3 following a 40-game suspension. Russell was suspended for the final 11 games of the 2018 season and the first 29 games of the 2019 season under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.
Russell’s ex-wife Melisa Reidy came forward with allegations of domestic abuse in June 2017. She publicized elaborate details last year as well. The whole situation was even worse than we could have thought. MLB investigated the issue as soon as Reidy came forward and kept the investigation open.
The Cubs have not handled the Russell situation well at all. They allowed Russell to walk up to the song “Beat It” by Michael Jackson in April last year. Manager Joe Maddon really couldn’t have cared less about Russell’s wrongdoing. The Cubs chose to tender Russell a contract in the offseason, paying him $4.3 million this season.
Sheryl Ring of FanGraphs, who is also a lawyer, has spoken to a member of the media who said that the Cubs privately instructed that person to lay off Russell, threatening reprisal. The Cubs are approving stories that paint Russell in a positive light, particularly in terms of redemption. One that comes to mind is an article published last week by Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports. Nightengale minimizes Russell’s behavior and sets him up as a fallen hero. Others have said they have heard the same as Ring, including Mike Gianella of Baseball Prospectus.
If true, this is a gross abuse of power on the part of the Cubs, though it falls in line with the absurd way the organization has handled the Russell situation from day one. It’s also the same organization that willingly acquired reliever Aroldis Chapman after he was accused of domestic violence. The Cubs don’t have a good track record on this issue.