Braves acquire Jerry Blevins from Athletics

The Braves have acquired left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins from the Athletics, per a team announcement on Sunday. The A’s will get cash considerations or a player to be named later in the deal.

Blevins, 35, inked a minor-league contract with Oakland at the outset of spring training, with a potential $1.5 million salary upon promotion to the majors. Following a disappointing show in camp, however, he was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas and pitched to a 1.69 ERA after issuing nine hits, two runs, four walks, and 16 strikeouts through his first 10 2/3 innings.

Blevins attributed much of his success to a newfound ability to locate his fastball and curveball, which the Braves hope will continue to hold true throughout the remainder of his 2019 campaign — especially given their bullpen’s second-worst ranking in the majors this month. He’ll also help fill in the gaps left by fellow lefty relievers Jesse Biddle and Jonny Venters, both of whom were recently sidelined with a right thigh contusion and right calf strain, respectively.

In corresponding moves, rookie reliever Wes Parsons was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, while Arodys Vizcaíno (right shoulder surgery) was shifted to the 60-day injured list to clear a roster spot for Blevins. Parsons, 26, struggled to find his footing in his first 12 appearances with Atlanta, surrendering six runs on seven hits and eight walks and striking out 10 of 43 batters faced.