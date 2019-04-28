Alex Reyes fractures pinky after punching wall

Cardinals starter Alex Reyes has had a forgettable 2019 season. He started the season on the big league roster, but allowed runs in three of four appearances before being demoted to Triple-A Memphis. The right-hander saw success there, pitching 7 2/3 scoreless innings across four appearances prior to his start on Thursday against Omaha. In that start, Reyes yielded three runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Frustrated by his performance versus Omaha, Reyes punched a wall, which resulted in a fractured left pinky, MLB.com’s Jenifer Langosch reports. Reyes will report to extended spring training and will continue throwing, but he won’t be a part of active competition for about three weeks. If there’s any good news, it’s that Reyes punched the wall with his non-pitching hand. Crash Davis would be proud.

Reyes, 24, has logged just 53 innings in the majors since 2016. He was among baseball America’s top-20 prospects going into each of the last four seasons.

