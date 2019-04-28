Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Albert Pujols now third on all-time RBI list

By Bill BaerApr 28, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT
With a two-run double in the first inning of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Royals, Angels DH Albert Pujols moved into third place on MLB’s all-time RBI leaderboard. Pujols now has 1,997, one better than Barry Bonds.

It will be a while before Pujols moves further up the leaderboard. Álex Rodríguez is second with 2,086 RBI. Hank Aaron leads with 2,297. Baseball Reference lists Babe Ruth and Cap Anson as ahead of Pujols as well, but Elias Sports Bureau doesn’t count them since RBI wasn’t a statistic until 1920.

Pujols entered Sunday’s action batting .217/.323/.398 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 99 plate appearances on the season. He hasn’t finished a season with an OPS above .700 since 2016.

Video: Mets fan douses Ryan Braun with beer attempting to catch homer

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 28, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT
Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun was doused with beer attempting to catch a Pete Alonso fly ball hit to left field in the first inning of Sunday afternoon’s game. The fan appeared to have done so on accident, making the poor decision to attempt the catch with the cup of beer still in his hand.

If you refuse to put your beer down attempting to catch a ball, you have to do it one-handed. That’s the rule.

Alonso got a triple on the play, which was reviewed for possible fan interference, and later came around to score on a Todd Frazier single. The Mets won 5-2.