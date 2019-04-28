Albert Pujols now third on all-time RBI list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With a two-run double in the first inning of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Royals, Angels DH Albert Pujols moved into third place on MLB’s all-time RBI leaderboard. Pujols now has 1,997, one better than Barry Bonds.

It will be a while before Pujols moves further up the leaderboard. Álex Rodríguez is second with 2,086 RBI. Hank Aaron leads with 2,297. Baseball Reference lists Babe Ruth and Cap Anson as ahead of Pujols as well, but Elias Sports Bureau doesn’t count them since RBI wasn’t a statistic until 1920.

Pujols entered Sunday’s action batting .217/.323/.398 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 99 plate appearances on the season. He hasn’t finished a season with an OPS above .700 since 2016.

