Albert Pujols moves into 3rd place on all-time RBI leaderboard

With a two-run double in the first inning of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Royals, Angels DH Albert Pujols moved into third place on MLB’s all-time RBI leaderboard. Pujols now has 1,997, one better than Barry Bonds.
It will be a while before Pujols moves further up the leaderboard. Álex Rodríguez is second with 2,086 RBI. Hank Aaron leads with 2,297. Baseball Reference lists Babe Ruth and Cap Anson as ahead of Pujols as well, but Elias Sports Bureau doesn’t count them since RBI wasn’t a statistic until 1920.
Pujols entered Sunday’s action batting .217/.323/.398 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 99 plate appearances on the season. He hasn’t finished a season with an OPS above .700 since 2016.
Cardinals starter Alex Reyes has had a forgettable 2019 season. He started the season on the big league roster, but allowed runs in three of four appearances before being demoted to Triple-A Memphis. The right-hander saw success there, pitching 7 2/3 scoreless innings across four appearances prior to his start on Thursday against Omaha. In that start, Reyes yielded three runs in 2 2/3 innings.
Frustrated by his performance versus Omaha, Reyes punched a wall, which resulted in a fractured left pinky, MLB.com’s Jenifer Langosch reports. Reyes will report to extended spring training and will continue throwing, but he won’t be a part of active competition for about three weeks. If there’s any good news, it’s that Reyes punched the wall with his non-pitching hand. Crash Davis would be proud.
Reyes, 24, has logged just 53 innings in the majors since 2016. He was among baseball America’s top-20 prospects going into each of the last four seasons.