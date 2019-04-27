Video: Gary Sánchez cranks his first career grand slam

It’s safe to say Gary Sánchez has made a full recovery from the left calf strain that kept him on the injured list for the last couple of weeks. The catcher found his moment to shine during the fifth inning of Saturday’s game against the Giants, returning Derek Holland‘s 111.1-m.p.h. sinker to the center field stands for a 467-foot grand slam to put the Yankees up 6-0.

It was the 84th home run of Sánchez’s career, but just the first he’s hit with the bases loaded so far. It’s also the longest grand slam in Statcast history, and the longest by any Yankees slugger in 2019.

The Yankees lost a little of the padding on their six-run lead in the ninth, when Yangervis Solarte and Erik Kratz each belted two-run homers to bring the shutout to an end. The Giants couldn’t quite close the gap, however, and have positioned themselves to get swept when the series concludes at 1:05 PM EDT on Sunday.