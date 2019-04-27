Trey Mancini
AP Images

Trey Mancini exits game after fouling pitch off hand

By Ashley VarelaApr 27, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT
1 Comment

Orioles right fielder Trey Mancini made a hasty departure from Saturday’s game against the Twins after sustaining a hand/wrist injury on a foul ball. In the first inning, Mancini faced off against José Berríos and appeared to strike a 91.7-m.p.h. fastball into foul territory, but a closer look at the tape revealed that the ball had ricocheted off the top of his hands. Two pitches later, he skied a ball to right field for his 39th hit of the season — still the highest mark among American League batters so far in 2019.

Upon reaching first base, Mancini was attended to by a team trainer and later left the game. He was replaced by pinch-runner Hanser Alberto, who moved to second base in the bottom of the inning while Stevie Wilkerson shifted from second base to right field. The club has yet to formally announce the nature and severity of Mancini’s injury.

Still, it’s been a terrific season for the 27-year-old outfielder so far in 2019, especially as he’s coming off of some career-worst totals with Baltimore last year. Entering Saturday’s game, Mancini held a .349/.400/.615 batting line with six homers, 14 RBI, and a 1.015 OPS through 120 plate appearances and was working to extend an eight-game hitting streak.

The Orioles are currently tied 1-1 with the Twins in the fourth.

Video: Gary Sánchez cranks his first career grand slam

Gary Sanchez
AP Images
By Ashley VarelaApr 27, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s safe to say Gary Sánchez has made a full recovery from the left calf strain that kept him on the injured list for the last couple of weeks. The catcher found his moment to shine during the fifth inning of Saturday’s game against the Giants, returning Derek Holland‘s 111.1-m.p.h. sinker to the center field stands for a 467-foot grand slam to put the Yankees up 6-0.

It was the 84th home run of Sánchez’s career, but just the first he’s hit with the bases loaded so far. It’s also the longest grand slam in Statcast history, and the longest by any Yankees slugger in 2019.

The Yankees lost a little of the padding on their six-run lead in the ninth, when Yangervis Solarte and Erik Kratz each belted two-run homers to bring the shutout to an end. The Giants couldn’t quite close the gap, however, and have positioned themselves to get swept when the series concludes at 1:05 PM EDT on Sunday.