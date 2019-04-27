Trey Mancini exits game after fouling a pitch off of his hand

Orioles right fielder Trey Mancini made a hasty departure from Saturday’s game against the Twins after sustaining a hand/wrist injury on a foul ball. In the first inning, Mancini faced off against José Berríos and appeared to strike a 91.7-m.p.h. fastball into foul territory, but a closer look at the tape revealed that the ball had ricocheted off the top of his hands. Two pitches later, he skied a ball to right field for his 39th hit of the season — still the highest mark among American League batters so far in 2019.

Upon reaching first base, Mancini was attended to by a team trainer and later left the game. He was replaced by pinch-runner Hanser Alberto, who moved to second base in the bottom of the inning while Stevie Wilkerson shifted from second base to right field. The club has yet to formally announce the nature and severity of Mancini’s injury.

Still, it’s been a terrific season for the 27-year-old outfielder so far in 2019, especially as he’s coming off of some career-worst totals with Baltimore last year. Entering Saturday’s game, Mancini held a .349/.400/.615 batting line with six homers, 14 RBI, and a 1.015 OPS through 120 plate appearances and was working to extend an eight-game hitting streak.

The Orioles are currently tied 1-1 with the Twins in the fourth.