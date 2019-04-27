Trey Mancini exits game after fouling a pitch off of his hand

Orioles right fielder Trey Mancini made a hasty departure from Saturday’s game against the Twins after sustaining a hand/wrist injury on a foul ball. In the first inning, Mancini faced off against José Berríos and appeared to strike a 91.7-m.p.h. fastball into foul territory, but a closer look at the tape revealed that the ball had ricocheted off the top of his hands. Two pitches later, he skied a ball to right field for his 39th hit of the season — still the highest mark among American League batters so far in 2019.
Upon reaching first base, Mancini was attended to by a team trainer and later left the game. He was replaced by pinch-runner Hanser Alberto, who moved to second base in the bottom of the inning while Stevie Wilkerson shifted from second base to right field. The club has yet to formally announce the nature and severity of Mancini’s injury.
Still, it’s been a terrific season for the 27-year-old outfielder so far in 2019, especially as he’s coming off of some career-worst totals with Baltimore last year. Entering Saturday’s game, Mancini held a .349/.400/.615 batting line with six homers, 14 RBI, and a 1.015 OPS through 120 plate appearances and was working to extend an eight-game hitting streak.
The Orioles are currently tied 1-1 with the Twins in the fourth.
Phillies shortstop Jean Segura has been activated from the 10-day injured list, per a team announcement on Saturday. Segura will bat second in the lineup as the Phillies take on the Marlins this afternoon. In a corresponding move, outfielder Dylan Cozens has been optioned back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Segura, 29, sustained a left hamstring strain while running the bases during a recent blowout win over the Mets. Luckily for the Phillies, the injury wasn’t severe enough to warrant a lengthy stay on the IL, and Segura was only sidelined for the minimum 10 days before making a full recovery.
Prior to the injury, the veteran infielder batted .328/.384/.478 with seven extra-base hits, 10 RBI, and a stolen base through 73 plate appearances. He was temporarily replaced by a combination of Scott Kingery, Phil Gosselin, and Sean Rodríguez, all of whom made a handful of starts at short in Segura’s absence.
Cozens, meanwhile, will head back down to Triple-A after making just one appearance with the major-league club in 2019. Following his call-up, the 24-year-old rookie subbed in as a pinch-hitter for Jerad Eickoff in the seventh inning of Friday’s 4-0 shutout over the Marlins and grounded out to end the inning. He’s had a little more luck in the minors this spring, where he batted .218/.380/.636 with six home runs, 14 RBI, and three stolen bases (in five chances) across 71 PA.