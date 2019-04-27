Pirates place Chris Archer on 10-day injured list with thumb inflammation

Pirates starter Chris Archer is headed to the 10-day injured list after suffering a bout of inflammation in his right thumb, the team announced Saturday. In a corresponding move, right-handed reliever Michael Feliz has been recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and will assume Archer’s roster spot.

Archer, 30, started to feel discomfort in his pitching hand during Friday’s 6-2 loss to the Dodgers. He lasted just four innings, giving up six runs on six hits and three walks and striking out three of 20 batters. This will be his first IL stint of 2019 and his first official time away from the team since he sustained a left groin strain last fall.

Before Saturday’s designation, the right-hander was 1-2 in five starts with a 4.33 ERA, 4.0 BB/9, and 9.7 SO/9 through 27 innings. His official replacement in the rotation has yet to be announced.

Feliz, 26, has yet to make his season debut for the big league club. He issued seven hits, one run, six walks, and 12 strikeouts over his first nine innings in Triple-A this spring.