Pirates place Chris Archer on 10-day injured list with thumb inflammation

Pirates starter Chris Archer is headed to the 10-day injured list after suffering a bout of inflammation in his right thumb, the team announced Saturday. In a corresponding move, right-handed reliever Michael Feliz has been recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and will assume Archer’s roster spot.
Archer, 30, started to feel discomfort in his pitching hand during Friday’s 6-2 loss to the Dodgers. He lasted just four innings, giving up six runs on six hits and three walks and striking out three of 20 batters. This will be his first IL stint of 2019 and his first official time away from the team since he sustained a left groin strain last fall.
Before Saturday’s designation, the right-hander was 1-2 in five starts with a 4.33 ERA, 4.0 BB/9, and 9.7 SO/9 through 27 innings. His official replacement in the rotation has yet to be announced.
Feliz, 26, has yet to make his season debut for the big league club. He issued seven hits, one run, six walks, and 12 strikeouts over his first nine innings in Triple-A this spring.
Orioles right fielder Trey Mancini made a hasty departure from Saturday’s game against the Twins after sustaining a hand/wrist injury on a foul ball. In the first inning, Mancini faced off against José Berríos and appeared to strike a 91.7-m.p.h. fastball into foul territory, but a closer look at the tape revealed that the ball had ricocheted off the top of his hands. Two pitches later, he skied a ball to right field for his 39th hit of the season — still the highest mark among American League batters so far in 2019.
Upon reaching first base, Mancini was attended to by a team trainer and later left the game. He was replaced by pinch-runner Hanser Alberto, who moved to second base in the bottom of the inning while Stevie Wilkerson shifted from second base to right field. The club has yet to formally announce the nature and severity of Mancini’s injury.
Still, it’s been a terrific season for the 27-year-old outfielder so far in 2019, especially as he’s coming off of some career-worst totals with Baltimore last year. Entering Saturday’s game, Mancini held a .349/.400/.615 batting line with six homers, 14 RBI, and a 1.015 OPS through 120 plate appearances and was working to extend an eight-game hitting streak.
The Orioles are currently tied 1-1 with the Twins in the fourth.