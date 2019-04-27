Phillies activate Jean Segura

Phillies shortstop Jean Segura has been activated from the 10-day injured list, per a team announcement on Saturday. Segura will bat second in the lineup as the Phillies take on the Marlins this afternoon. In a corresponding move, outfielder Dylan Cozens has been optioned back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Segura, 29, sustained a left hamstring strain while running the bases during a recent blowout win over the Mets. Luckily for the Phillies, the injury wasn’t severe enough to warrant a lengthy stay on the IL, and Segura was only sidelined for the minimum 10 days before making a full recovery.

Prior to the injury, the veteran infielder batted .328/.384/.478 with seven extra-base hits, 10 RBI, and a stolen base through 73 plate appearances. He was temporarily replaced by a combination of Scott Kingery, Phil Gosselin, and Sean Rodríguez, all of whom made a handful of starts at short in Segura’s absence.

Cozens, meanwhile, will head back down to Triple-A after making just one appearance with the major-league club in 2019. Following his call-up, the 24-year-old rookie subbed in as a pinch-hitter for Jerad Eickoff in the seventh inning of Friday’s 4-0 shutout over the Marlins and grounded out to end the inning. He’s had a little more luck in the minors this spring, where he batted .218/.380/.636 with six home runs, 14 RBI, and three stolen bases (in five chances) across 71 PA.