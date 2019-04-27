Max Scherzer
Max Scherzer joins rare club with 2,500th career strikeout

Apr 27, 2019
Nationals ace Max Scherzer had another banner night on Friday, firing seven innings of two-run, 10-strikeout ball in a nailbiting 4-3 loss to the Padres. While he failed to boost his current 1-3 record, he accomplished something of far greater relevance to his career: his 2,500th strikeout.

The pivotal moment arrived in the top of the sixth, when Manuel Margot stepped to the plate and took three straight strikes from Scherzer, including a called strike three on a 85.9-m.p.h. slider. The right-hander proceeded to strike out the side, then returned in the seventh to induce a final swinging strikeout from Ian Kinsler — bringing his career total to an impressive 2,503.

Scherzer is still ranked 35th on the all-time career strikeouts list and third on the active leaderboard behind Justin Verlander (2,752) and CC Sabathia (2,997). It’ll take him considerable time to move up or down on the active list; though the Mariners’ Félix Hernández (2,488) is verging on the 2,500 mark as well, he’s already far behind Scherzer’s strikeout total this year and unlikely to catch up to the veteran righty anytime soon.

As MLB.com’s Sarah Langs pointed out on Friday night, Scherzer’s new strikeout total also granted him admission to another exclusive club. Per Elias Sports Bureau, he’s the third-fastest pitcher to get to 2,500 career strikeouts, accomplishing the feat in just 344 games over 12 major-league seasons. Only Hall of Fame hurlers Randy Johnson (2,500 strikeouts in 313 games) and Nolan Ryan (338 games) have done it faster.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. collects double in MLB debut

Apr 26, 2019
It would be an understatement to say that Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s major-league debut represented a long-awaited moment for the Blue Jays. The no. 1 prospect in Toronto’s farm system — and the league at-large — Guerrero has long-impressed his club with his .300+ batting average and double-digit home run totals in the minors. And, when he donned his father’s no. 27 Expos jersey prior to Friday’s game, it was a reminder that he has quite a sizable legacy to carry, too.

Guerrero didn’t dominate the competition on Friday, but he did show flashes of that star potential on the field and at the plate. After a handful of unproductive at-bats (two of which ended in hard-hit fly balls to the outfield corners), he collected the first hit of his MLB career with a double that shot right down the first base line in the ninth.

Following the hit, the hot-hitting third baseman stepped off the field for a pinch-runner and was replaced by Alen Hanson. It was hardly a wasted hit; just three at-bats later, Brandon Drury cranked a two-run homer to center field for the walk-off win.