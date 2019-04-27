Blue Jays sign Ben Revere

Outfielder Ben Revere has inked a minor league deal with the Blue Jays, Scott Mitchell of TSN Sports said Saturday. Revere is expected to report to extended spring training next week.

This will be Revere’s second stint with the club. The 30-year-old outfielder was traded to Toronto for Phillies right-handers Alberto Tirado and Jimmy Cordero at the trade deadline in 2015, and batted a hearty .319/.354/.381 through the end of the regular season before ending up on the wrong side of a pivotal strike call in Game 6 of the ALCS.

After his gig with the Blue Jays, he bounced around the league on short-lived deals with the Nationals, Angels, and Rangers. While he hasn’t set foot in the majors since 2017, he slashed .277/.319/.406 with three homers and two stolen bases in 40 games for Triple-A Salt Lake last year. He’s likely to serve as outfield depth for the Blue Jays yet again.