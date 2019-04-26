Vladimir Guerrero Jr. collects a double in his MLB debut

It would be an understatement to say that Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s major-league debut represented a long-awaited moment for the Blue Jays. The no. 1 prospect in Toronto’s farm system — and the league at-large — Guerrero has long-impressed his club with his .300+ batting average and double-digit home run totals in the minors. And, when he donned his father’s no. 27 Expos jersey prior to Friday’s game, it was a reminder that he has quite a sizable legacy to carry, too.

Guerrero didn’t dominate the competition on Friday, but he did show flashes of that star potential on the field and at the plate. After a handful of unproductive at-bats (two of which ended in hard-hit fly balls to the outfield corners), he collected the first hit of his MLB career with a double that shot right down the first base line in the ninth.

Following the hit, the hot-hitting third baseman stepped off the field for a pinch-runner and was replaced by Alen Hanson. It was hardly a wasted hit; just three at-bats later, Brandon Drury cranked a two-run homer to center field for the walk-off win.