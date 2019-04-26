Video: Albert Pujols moves up on all-time RBI list with home run

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Albert Pujols continued to build on his Hall of Fame case on Friday after launching a 430-foot home run off of the Royals’ Danny Duffy. The Angels slugger scored David Fletcher to put up a two-spot in the first inning and give the club an early advantage; it was just his fourth home run and 12th and 13th RBI of the season to date.

Adding those to his career totals, Pujols now boasts a cumulative 637 homers and 1,995 runs batted in, the latter of which Elias Sports considers good enough to land him a fourth-place spot on the all-time list behind Hank Aaron (2,297), Álex Rodríguez (2,086), and Barry Bonds (1,996).

After he passes Bonds up, he’ll have a ways to go in order to overtake A-Rod for the no. 3 spot.

The Angels currently lead the Royals 3-0 in the sixth.