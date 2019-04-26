Jordan Zimmerman
Tigers place Jordan Zimmerman on 10-day injured list with UCL sprain

By Ashley VarelaApr 26, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT
The Tigers have placed right-hander Jordan Zimmerman on the 10-day injured list with a ulnar collateral ligament sprain in his right elbow, per an announcement on Friday. In a corresponding move, right-handed reliever Zac Reininger was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and will be made available to pitch during Friday’s series opener against the White Sox. MLB.com’s Jason Beck reports that Zimmerman is expected to rest for 5-7 days before entering a rehab program and will likely miss a total of three or four weeks.

Zimmerman, 32, was pulled after tossing just three innings against the Red Sox on Thursday. He allowed five runs on five hits and three walks and struck out two of 16 batters before he was forced to leave with soreness in his elbow. According to comments from manager Ron Gardenhire, the elbow discomfort was a new sensation for Zimmerman, who had not reported any similar feeling prior to the assignment and did not appear to be in visible pain while pitching.

This is the first time Zimmerman has dealt with elbow issues in nearly a decade. He underwent Tommy John surgery back in the summer of 2009, but has not suffered similar injuries in the nine major-league seasons that followed. So far in 2019, he carried an 0-4 record with a 5.93 ERA, 3.3 BB/9, 6.2 SO/9, and 0.2 fWAR through 30 1/3 innings. A rotation replacement has yet to be announced.

Reininger, 26, logged just one appearance in the big leagues this spring. He’s collected several cups of coffee in each of his past two seasons with the Tigers, but has yet to replicate his pristine Triple-A numbers on the major-league level. He currently holds a 0.90 ERA in Triple-A after opening the season with 10 innings of one-run, five-walk, nine-strikeout ball.

And That Happened: Thursday’s Scores and Highlights

By Craig CalcaterraApr 26, 2019, 7:05 AM EDT
Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Diamondbacks 5, Pirates 0: Zack Greinke tossed seven shutout innings, allowing only two hits, and hit a triple and scored. Greinke has won four straight decisions and has a 15-inning scoreless streak. The Snakes sweep the four-game set in Pittsburgh.

Indians 2, Astros 1: Trevor Bauer matched up with his old college teammate and longtime personal nemesis Gerrit Cole. Like, real nemesis, not just baseball nemesis. They don’t like each other. It’s so weird to have that happen in baseball where everyone at least acts like they like one another but, nah, the two of ’em don’t get along and haven’t since they were back at UCLA. Kinda fun in an “I enjoy chaos” kind of way. Anyway, Bauer got the best of it here, allowing only one run in eight innings while Cole gave up two and struck out ten. Homers accounted for all of the scoring: Leonys Martin and Jake Bauers for Cleveland, George Springer for the Astros.

Dodgers 2, Cubs 1: All the Dodgers did was score on a sac fly and an error, but ’twas enough. ‘Twil serve. Jon Lester came back off the injured list for the Cubs and looked good but Ross Stripling and a bunch of relievers held the Chicago offense in check.

Reds 4, Braves 2: Luis Castillo continues to be outstanding for Cincinnati, scattering eight hits over six shutout innings and lowering his ERA to 1.23 over six starts on the year. He got into trouble in the seventh, however, loading the bases without retiring a batter. Reliever David Hernandez came in, though, and struck out Dansby SwansonEnder Inciarte and Ozzie Albies to end the threat. Per my mailbag question on that the other day: THAT is definitely striking out the side. Eugenio Suárez drove in three of the Reds’ four runs.

Marlins 3, Phillies 1: A pitchers duel that was 1-1 at the end of regulation, but Starlin Castro hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning to hand the Phillies their sixth loss in their last eight.

Red Sox 7, Tigers 3: I’ve been asked a few times lately if I think the Sox will turn it around. Yeah, I think the Sox will turn it around. There’s just too much offense on this team and they’ll put together a lot of days like this one. Michael Chavis hit a two-run homer and Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts each hit two doubles apiece. Suddenly Boston has won five of seven. They’re like last year’s Dodgers. We’ll all wonder what’s wrong with them until there’s, suddenly, nothing wrong with them.

Angels 11, Yankees 5: The Yankees had a 4-0 lead by the fifth inning and it looked like a four-game sweep was in the offing, but then Tommy La Stella and Kole Calhoun hit two-run home runs and David Fletcher drove in five runs the rest of the way and the Angels won in a laugher.

Mariners 14, Rangers 2: Marco Gonzales struck out nine, scattered six hits and didn’t walk a batter in seven scoreless innings while picking up his big league leading fifth win of the year. And, uh, he had a good deal of run support while doing it. Ryon Healy was 3-for-5 with three RBI. Tim Beckham hit his sixth homer and drove in three himself as the M’s scored 14 runs on 14 hits.

I’m out the rest of the day as I’m off to Kentucky to watch horses jump over things. Well, actually, I’ll be manning the grill at the tailgate while everyone else watches horses jump over things. When you marry a horse person (i.e. a person who is into horse stuff, not a half-person, half-horse) this is the kind of stuff you do.

Have a nice weekend, everyone.