Yankees place Clint Frazier on the injured list

Yesterday the Yankees went from 13 to 12 players on the injured list when catcher Gary Sánchez was activated. Progress! Last night it went back to 13, however, when outfielder Clint Frazier was put on the shelf. The announcement came following the Yankees’ win over the Angels in Anaheim.

Frazier suffered the injury during Monday’s game. He acted as if it were nothing after that contest, but he sat out on Tuesday and had an MRI yesterday. The results showed a small ankle strain that, according to manager Aaron Boone, will cost Frazier the next 10-14 days.

Frazier is hitting .324/.342/.632 with six homers and 17 driven in in 18 games this year. He’s been a godsend for the Bombers given injuries to Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge, but now he’ll join them in the M*A*S*H unit that is the New York Yankees.

