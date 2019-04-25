Getty Images

Yankees place Clint Frazier on injured list

By Craig CalcaterraApr 25, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
7 Comments

Yesterday the Yankees went from 13 to 12 players on the injured list when catcher Gary Sánchez was activated. Progress! Last night it went back to 13, however, when outfielder Clint Frazier was put on the shelf. The announcement came following the Yankees’ win over the Angels in Anaheim.

Frazier suffered the injury during Monday’s game. He acted as if it were nothing after that contest, but he sat out on Tuesday and had an MRI yesterday. The results showed a small ankle strain that, according to manager Aaron Boone, will cost Frazier the next 10-14 days.

Frazier is hitting .324/.342/.632 with six homers and 17 driven in in 18 games this year. He’s been a godsend for the Bombers given injuries to Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge, but now he’ll join them in the M*A*S*H unit that is the New York Yankees.

Report: Nationals to call up prospect Carter Kieboom

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 25, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals will promote middle infield prospect Carter Kieboom to the majors ahead of Friday’s game against the Padres. The Nationals are currently dealing with injuries to shortstop Trea Turner and third baseman Anthony Rendon, so the club hopes Kieboom can help the team tread water at the very least.

Kieboom, 21, was selected by the Nationals in the first round (28th overall) in the 2016 draft. MLB Pipeline currently rates him No. 2 in the Nationals’ system and No. 37 overall. Kieboom has played both second base and shortstop this season after exclusively playing shortstop previously in his professional career.

With Triple-A Fresno to start the 2019 season, Kieboom hit .379/.506/.636 with three homers, 18 RBI, and 14 runs scored in 83 plate appearances.