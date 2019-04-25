Yankees acquire Cameron Maybin

The Yankees announced that they have acquired outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for cash. He’ll be placed on the Yankees big league roster immediately. The move is in response, obviously, to yet another Yankees outfielder hitting the injured list.

Maybin had been on Cleveland’s Triple-A roster after signing a minor league deal with the Tribe. Before that maybin went to spring training with the Giants, got arrested for a DUI, hit .163 with no power in 48 spring plate appearances and then got cut. Given that neither the Giants nor the Indians were blessed with outfield depth during Maybin’s tenure with them, it’s saying something that they let him go.

Of course, that the Yankees are acquiring him says something about just how depleted the team has been by injuries.

Follow @craigcalcaterra