Pedro Strop’s car stolen, involved in chase during Dodgers-Cubs game

I mentioned it in the recaps, but in case you missed those, you missed this: Chicago Cubs reliever Pedro Strop‘s car was stolen before last night’s game against the Dodgers. Not only that, but it was later involved in a police chase.

Thats the report from ESPNs Jesse Rogers, who said that Strop was still talking to the police about it all during the game before he told them he needed to cut it short because he might have to pitch in the game. And he did: he even picked up the save in the Cubs’ 7-6 victory over the Dodgers.

So yeah, a bit of a mixed bag for Strop last night.

