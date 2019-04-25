Jacob Rhame suspended two games for throwing at Rhys Hoskins

Major League Baseball announced on Thursday evening that Mets reliever Jacob Rhame has been suspended two games for throwing at Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins in the ninth inning of Tuesday night’s game. We discussed the issue at length here, so we won’t rehash the whole situation again.

Rhame can appeal his punishment. If he doesn’t, his suspension would begin on Friday night, when the Mets open up a three-game home series with the Brewers.

After Tuesday’s game, Rhame said of Hoskins’ reaction to the up-and-in pitch, “When you accidentally sail one, it’s probably pretty scary. I’d probably get [angry], too.” He did not admit to intentionally throwing at Hoskins, of course. MLB must have felt there was enough evidence and context to conclude that Rhame didn’t just miss his spot.

