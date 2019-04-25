Jacob Rhame suspended two games for throwing at Rhys Hoskins

Major League Baseball announced on Thursday evening that Mets reliever Jacob Rhame has been suspended two games for throwing at Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins in the ninth inning of Tuesday night’s game. We discussed the issue at length here, so we won’t rehash the whole situation again.
Rhame can appeal his punishment. If he doesn’t, his suspension would begin on Friday night, when the Mets open up a three-game home series with the Brewers.
After Tuesday’s game, Rhame said of Hoskins’ reaction to the up-and-in pitch, “When you accidentally sail one, it’s probably pretty scary. I’d probably get [angry], too.” He did not admit to intentionally throwing at Hoskins, of course. MLB must have felt there was enough evidence and context to conclude that Rhame didn’t just miss his spot.
Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals will promote middle infield prospect Carter Kieboom to the majors ahead of Friday’s game against the Padres. The Nationals are currently dealing with injuries to shortstop Trea Turner and third baseman Anthony Rendon, so the club hopes Kieboom can help the team tread water at the very least.
Kieboom, 21, was selected by the Nationals in the first round (28th overall) in the 2016 draft. MLB Pipeline currently rates him No. 2 in the Nationals’ system and No. 37 overall. Kieboom has played both second base and shortstop this season after exclusively playing shortstop previously in his professional career.
With Triple-A Fresno to start the 2019 season, Kieboom hit .379/.506/.636 with three homers, 18 RBI, and 14 runs scored in 83 plate appearances.