Cubs activate Jon Lester

There are some Philly fans out there who claim that the national media has it in for Philly sports fans. They say we unfairly stereotype Philly fans because of a couple of historical outlier situations that misrepresent an entire city and a fan base. They say we only highlight crazy and/or illegal and/or violent and/or obnoxious fan behavior when it happens in Philly and ignore it elsewhere.

That’s not true! We’re committed to highlighting crazy and/or illegal and/or violent and/or obnoxious fan behavior wherever it occurs! That is our promise to you.

For example, this happened during the Mets game at Citi Field on Tuesday night. Via the Daily News:

An unruly fan at Citi Field ruined a night out at the ballpark for a young family when he threatened the father and then exposed himself in front of the man’s kids, police said Thursday . . . “I will f–k up your entire family!” he allegedly yelled, then dropped his pants, exposing his genitals.

The guy got mad because he wanted to use the father’s cell phone. The father didn’t give it to him. As one of my Twitter followers noted, the guy did get to make one phone call in the end, so I guess we can call his tactics partially successful.

Worth noting that the man who did this is from Long Island and it happened in New York so, while the story did not say who he was rooting for, it’s a fair bet that he was a Mets fan!

Of course, they were playing the Phillies . . . I suppose there’s a chance he was a Phillies fan, playing on the road . . . can’t be 100% certain . . .

