Rays activate Blake Snell

The Tampa Bay Rays have activated lefty Blake Snell from the 10-day injured list. He’ll start against the Royals this afternoon.

Snell had fractured his right toe in a bathroom furniture accident. Like, for real. He only needed the minimum stay on the injured list, however, because bathroom furniture accidents are rarely serious.

Snell, 26, has been terrific to start the 2019 season, owning a 2.16 ERA with a 36/4 K/BB ratio in 25 innings.

