Merriam-Webster to add “Tommy John surgery” to dictionary

By Bill BaerApr 24, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT
Merriam-Webster will officially add the phrase “Tommy John surgery” to its dictionary on Monday, Keegan Matheson of Baseball Toronto reports.

“Tommy John surgery” is, of course, an easier way to reference ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery. The procedure was colloquially named after former pitcher Tommy John, the first player to undergo the procedure, performed by surgeon Frank Jobe in 1974. “Tommy John surgery” involves replacing the UCL with another tendon, usually from elsewhere in the patient’s body but sometimes from a cadaver.

Many think of the dictionary, as well as general language rules, as static and unchanging. Language, however, is always evolving and reference materials like the dictionary need to evolve along with it. Among some of the more interesting phrases added to the dictionary in recent years are “tl;dr,” “rando,” and “mansplain.”

Blue Jays will promote Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (for real this time)

By Bill BaerApr 24, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT
Last week, some reports emerged suggesting that the Blue Jays were at long last promoting top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Those reports were shot down not long thereafter.

The Blue Jays are now actually promoting Guerrero. Manager Charlie Montoyo made the announcement following Wednesday afternoon’s 4-0 loss to the Giants, Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reports.

Guerrero, 20, has obliterated Triple-A pitching to start the year, batting .360/.429/.640 with a pair of homers and seven RBI in seven games. He got a late start to the season due to an oblique injury. Last year, Guerrero hit a combined (and ridiculous) .381/.437/.636 with 20 homers and 78 RBI in 95 games in the minors.

MLB Pipeline rates Guerrero as the No. 1 prospect across baseball, a sentiment that is shared by almost all prospect evaluation publications.