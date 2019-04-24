Mike Stobe/Getty Images

CC Sabathia set to join 3,000 strikeout club

Apr 24, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT
Yankees lefty CC Sabathia will start against the Angels tonight in Anaheim. He is sitting on 2,994 strikeouts for his career, six shy of joining the exclusive 3,000 strikeout club. He would be its 17th member. The other members are Nolan Ryan (5,714), Randy Johnson (4,875), Roger Clemens (4,672), Steve Carlton (4,136), Bert Blyleven (3,701), Tom Seaver (3,640), Don Sutton (3,574), Gaylord Perry (3,534), Walter Johnson (3,509), Greg Maddux (3,371), Phil Niekro (3,342), Fergie Jenkins (3,192), Pedro Martínez (3,154), Bob Gibson (3,117), Curt Schilling (3,116), and John Smoltz (3,084).

Six strikeouts is not guaranteed, as Sabathia fanned three in his first start of the season on April 13 against the White Sox and five in five innings last Friday against the Royals. Sabathia, in fact, last struck out six-plus in a game on August 29 last season against the White Sox — seven starts ago.

Despite the lack of strikeouts, Sabathia has yet to allow an earned run on the season. He’s allowed one unearned run on four hits and four walks over 10 innings of work. He had a late start to the season recovering from offseason knee and heart procedures.

Once Sabathia is in the 3,000 strikeout club, Justin Verlander appears to be next. Verlander has struck out 2,744 batters in his career, so he would likely get there next season.

Report: Nationals to call up prospect Carter Kieboom

Apr 25, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT
Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals will promote middle infield prospect Carter Kieboom to the majors ahead of Friday’s game against the Padres. The Nationals are currently dealing with injuries to shortstop Trea Turner and third baseman Anthony Rendon, so the club hopes Kieboom can help the team tread water at the very least.

Kieboom, 21, was selected by the Nationals in the first round (28th overall) in the 2016 draft. MLB Pipeline currently rates him No. 2 in the Nationals’ system and No. 37 overall. Kieboom has played both second base and shortstop this season after exclusively playing shortstop previously in his professional career.

With Triple-A Fresno to start the 2019 season, Kieboom hit .379/.506/.636 with three homers, 18 RBI, and 14 runs scored in 83 plate appearances.