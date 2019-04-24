Brewers sign Gio Gonzalez

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Milwaukee Brewers have signed Gio Gonzalez. Gonzalez will get a $2 million base salary with $2 million in potential performance bonuses.

Gonzalez was excellent for the Brewers down the stretch last season, posting a 2.13 ERA over his final five regular season starts. While it’s not likely he can replicate that, given how terrible Milwaukee’s rotation has been thus far — they have a 5.74 ERA as a group this season — he can’t hurt.

Not a bad landing pad for a guy who had to settle for a minor league deal with the Yankees before being released over the weekend.

