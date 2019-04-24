Blue Jays will promote Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (for real this time)

Last week, some reports emerged suggesting that the Blue Jays were at long last promoting top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Those reports were shot down not long thereafter.
The Blue Jays are now actually promoting Guerrero. Manager Charlie Montoyo made the announcement following Wednesday afternoon’s 4-0 loss to the Giants, Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reports.
Guerrero, 20, has obliterated Triple-A pitching to start the year, batting .360/.429/.640 with a pair of homers and seven RBI in seven games. He got a late start to the season due to an oblique injury. Last year, Guerrero hit a combined (and ridiculous) .381/.437/.636 with 20 homers and 78 RBI in 95 games in the minors.
MLB Pipeline rates Guerrero as the No. 1 prospect across baseball, a sentiment that is shared by almost all prospect evaluation publications.
Mariners starter Félix Hernández pitched well enough for a win on Wednesday afternoon, but Padres starter Chris Paddack was just a little bit better. Hernández allowed one run on three hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in the Mariners’ 1-0 loss. Paddack tossed seven scoreless innings on one hit and one walk with nine strikeouts.
With eight strikeouts on the day, Hernández passed Don Drysdale to move into 36th place on Major League Baseball’s all-time strikeouts leaderboard at 2,488. Max Scherzer currently sits in 35th place at 2,493. Christy Mathewson is Hernández’s next target at 2,507.
On the season, Hernández is now 1-2 with a 3.91 ERA and a 21/3 K/BB ratio across 25 1/3 innings. The 33-year-old had a rough 2017 and ’18, but the first-place Mariners are hoping he has something left in the tank. Hernández is earning $27 million this season and can become a free agent after the season.