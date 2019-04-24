Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Blue Jays promoting Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

By Bill BaerApr 24, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT
15 Comments

Last week, some reports emerged suggesting that the Blue Jays were at long last promoting top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Those reports were shot down not long thereafter.

The Blue Jays are now actually promoting Guerrero. Manager Charlie Montoyo made the announcement following Wednesday afternoon’s 4-0 loss to the Giants, Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reports.

Guerrero, 20, has obliterated Triple-A pitching to start the year, batting .360/.429/.640 with a pair of homers and seven RBI in seven games. He got a late start to the season due to an oblique injury. Last year, Guerrero hit a combined (and ridiculous) .381/.437/.636 with 20 homers and 78 RBI in 95 games in the minors.

MLB Pipeline rates Guerrero as the No. 1 prospect across baseball, a sentiment that is shared by almost all prospect evaluation publications.

Report: Nationals to call up prospect Carter Kieboom

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 25, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals will promote middle infield prospect Carter Kieboom to the majors ahead of Friday’s game against the Padres. The Nationals are currently dealing with injuries to shortstop Trea Turner and third baseman Anthony Rendon, so the club hopes Kieboom can help the team tread water at the very least.

Kieboom, 21, was selected by the Nationals in the first round (28th overall) in the 2016 draft. MLB Pipeline currently rates him No. 2 in the Nationals’ system and No. 37 overall. Kieboom has played both second base and shortstop this season after exclusively playing shortstop previously in his professional career.

With Triple-A Fresno to start the 2019 season, Kieboom hit .379/.506/.636 with three homers, 18 RBI, and 14 runs scored in 83 plate appearances.