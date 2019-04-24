Blake Snell activated, will start today

The Tampa Bay Rays have activated lefty Blake Snell from the 10-day injured list. He’ll start against the Royals this afternoon.
Snell had fractured his right toe in a bathroom furniture accident. Like, for real. He only needed the minimum stay on the injured list, however, because bathroom furniture accidents are rarely serious.
Snell, 26, has been terrific to start the 2019 season, owning a 2.16 ERA with a 36/4 K/BB ratio in 25 innings.
Ken Rosenthal reports that the Milwaukee Brewers have signed Gio Gonzalez. Gonzalez will get a $2 million base salary with $2 million in potential performance bonuses.
Gonzalez was excellent for the Brewers down the stretch last season, posting a 2.13 ERA over his final five regular season starts. While it’s not likely he can replicate that, given how terrible Milwaukee’s rotation has been thus far — they have a 5.74 ERA as a group this season — he can’t hurt.
Not a bad landing pad for a guy who had to settle for a minor league deal with the Yankees before being released over the weekend.