Angels remove Cody Allen from closer role

Angels manager Brad Ausmus said Cody Allen is no longer the team’s closer, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports. Allen is currently on a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the Angels.

Allen, 30, has allowed runs in four of his last five outings. He is still a perfect 4-for-4 in save situations, but owns an ugly 5.40 ERA with an uglier 9/7 K/BB ratio in 8 1/3 innings.

The Angels figure to use a rotating cast of Ty Buttrey, Hansel Robles, Luís Garcia, Cam Bedrosian, and Justin Anderson to handle save situations. The game context will likely determine who gets the call from Ausmus.

