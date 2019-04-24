Angels remove Cody Allen from closer role

Angels manager Brad Ausmus said Cody Allen is no longer the team’s closer, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports. Allen is currently on a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the Angels.
Allen, 30, has allowed runs in four of his last five outings. He is still a perfect 4-for-4 in save situations, but owns an ugly 5.40 ERA with an uglier 9/7 K/BB ratio in 8 1/3 innings.
The Angels figure to use a rotating cast of Ty Buttrey, Hansel Robles, Luís Garcia, Cam Bedrosian, and Justin Anderson to handle save situations. The game context will likely determine who gets the call from Ausmus.
Last week, some reports emerged suggesting that the Blue Jays were at long last promoting top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Those reports were shot down not long thereafter.
The Blue Jays are now actually promoting Guerrero. Manager Charlie Montoyo made the announcement following Wednesday afternoon’s 4-0 loss to the Giants, Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reports.
Guerrero, 20, has obliterated Triple-A pitching to start the year, batting .360/.429/.640 with a pair of homers and seven RBI in seven games. He got a late start to the season due to an oblique injury. Last year, Guerrero hit a combined (and ridiculous) .381/.437/.636 with 20 homers and 78 RBI in 95 games in the minors.
MLB Pipeline rates Guerrero as the No. 1 prospect across baseball, a sentiment that is shared by almost all prospect evaluation publications.