Video: Dwight Smith Jr. robs Adam Engel of home run

Adam Engel is usually the one robbing homers. On Tuesday night in Baltimore, he was instead the victim of a home run robbery.
With twos across the board — a runner on second with two outs in the top of the second inning with a 2-2 count — Engel swung at an Andrew Cashner change-up, lifting it out to left field. Smith gave chase, leaping at the wall and snagging the ball from beyond the fence to rob Engel of a two-run homer.
The Orioles scored once in the bottom half of the second on an RBI single by Chris Davis, and three more times in the third on a Renato Núñez solo homer and a Davis two-run dinger.
Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals will promote middle infield prospect Carter Kieboom to the majors ahead of Friday’s game against the Padres. The Nationals are currently dealing with injuries to shortstop Trea Turner and third baseman Anthony Rendon, so the club hopes Kieboom can help the team tread water at the very least.
Kieboom, 21, was selected by the Nationals in the first round (28th overall) in the 2016 draft. MLB Pipeline currently rates him No. 2 in the Nationals’ system and No. 37 overall. Kieboom has played both second base and shortstop this season after exclusively playing shortstop previously in his professional career.
With Triple-A Fresno to start the 2019 season, Kieboom hit .379/.506/.636 with three homers, 18 RBI, and 14 runs scored in 83 plate appearances.