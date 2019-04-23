Video: Dwight Smith Jr. robs Adam Engel of home run

Adam Engel is usually the one robbing homers. On Tuesday night in Baltimore, he was instead the victim of a home run robbery.

With twos across the board — a runner on second with two outs in the top of the second inning with a 2-2 count — Engel swung at an Andrew Cashner change-up, lifting it out to left field. Smith gave chase, leaping at the wall and snagging the ball from beyond the fence to rob Engel of a two-run homer.

The Orioles scored once in the bottom half of the second on an RBI single by Chris Davis, and three more times in the third on a Renato Núñez solo homer and a Davis two-run dinger.

Follow @Baer_Bill