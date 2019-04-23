Reds place Matt Kemp on 10-day injured list with broken rib

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Reds announced on Tuesday that outfielder Matt Kemp has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken rib. Outfielder Phillip Ervin has been recalled from Triple-A Louisville.

Kemp, 34, collided with the outfield wall attempting to make a catch during Sunday’s game against the Padres. The break might be a good thing for Kemp, as he’s batting a light .200/.210/.283 with a homer and five RBI across 62 plate appearances this season.

Ervin, 26, hit .224/.291/.286 in 55 trips to the plate with Louisville to start the season. He has appeared in only two major league games thus far in 2019, but was a solid part-time player for the Reds last year.

