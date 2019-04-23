Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Nick Burdi has strained biceps tendon and flexor mass

By Bill BaerApr 23, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Last night, Pirates pitcher Nick Burdi crumpled to the ground, grabbing his right arm after throwing a fastball to Diamondbacks outfielder Jarrod Dyson. The injury looked terrible. So bad, in fact, that Burdi was in tears on the mound as trainers tended to him.

Thankfully, the diagnosis for Burdi is good, all things considered. Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Burdi has been diagnosed with a strained biceps tendon and flexor mass. He will be sidelined indefinitely, but he appears to need only rehabilitation as opposed to surgery. Burdi will have a second opinion to ensure the correct diagnosis.

Burdi underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017, which kept him out of action for about 14 months. The former Twins top prospect currently holds a 9.35 ERA with a 17/3 K/BB ratio in 8 2/3 innings for the Pirates this season.

Blue Jays prospect Bo Bichette broke his hand

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraApr 23, 2019, 12:50 PM EDT
7 Comments

The Athletic’s Robert Murray reports that Blue Jays prized shortstop prospect Bo Bichette suffered a broken left hand after being hit by a pitch in last night’s Buffalo Bisons game. He will seek a second opinion on the diagnosis, but it sure does sound like he’ll be out for a while.

Bichette has not gotten the kind of ink fellow prospect and fellow MLB legacy Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has received, but he came into the 2019 season as, roughly, a top-10 MLB prospect. On the young season so far he was hitting .250/.310/.404 with one home run, but in parts of four minor league seasons he’s hit .325/.382/.516 and was Minor League Baseball’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2017.