Nick Burdi has strained biceps tendon and flexor mass

Last night, Pirates pitcher Nick Burdi crumpled to the ground, grabbing his right arm after throwing a fastball to Diamondbacks outfielder Jarrod Dyson. The injury looked terrible. So bad, in fact, that Burdi was in tears on the mound as trainers tended to him.

Thankfully, the diagnosis for Burdi is good, all things considered. Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Burdi has been diagnosed with a strained biceps tendon and flexor mass. He will be sidelined indefinitely, but he appears to need only rehabilitation as opposed to surgery. Burdi will have a second opinion to ensure the correct diagnosis.

Burdi underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017, which kept him out of action for about 14 months. The former Twins top prospect currently holds a 9.35 ERA with a 17/3 K/BB ratio in 8 2/3 innings for the Pirates this season.

Follow @Baer_Bill