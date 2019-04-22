Yankees sign Brad Miller to minor league contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Yankees announced on Monday that the club signed infielder Brad Miller to a minor league contract.

Miller, 29, was designated for assignment by the Indians last week. He wasn’t happy about that decision, saying, “Obviously, [the Indians] don’t want the best guys up here.”

Miller hit .250/.325/.417 with a homer and four RBI in 40 plate appearances with the Indians. The Indians have one of the worst offenses in the league and Miller was one of only a handful of players even hitting at a passable level, which did make his DFA all the more surprising.

The Yankees, decimated by injuries, need depth and Miller will provide that at the very least.

