Yankees sign Brad Miller to minor league contract

The Yankees announced on Monday that the club signed infielder Brad Miller to a minor league contract.
Miller, 29, was designated for assignment by the Indians last week. He wasn’t happy about that decision, saying, “Obviously, [the Indians] don’t want the best guys up here.”
Miller hit .250/.325/.417 with a homer and four RBI in 40 plate appearances with the Indians. The Indians have one of the worst offenses in the league and Miller was one of only a handful of players even hitting at a passable level, which did make his DFA all the more surprising.
The Yankees, decimated by injuries, need depth and Miller will provide that at the very least.
Starter Kyle Freeland has been placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to April 19) due to a blister on his left middle finger, the Rockies announced. Tyler Anderson was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start Monday night against the Nationals.
Freeland, 25, posted a 4.23 ERA with a 30/10 K/BB ratio in 27 2/3 innings across five starts to open the 2019 season. In his most recent start, the lefty tossed six shutout innings against the Phillies but wasn’t able to go out for the seventh inning due to the blister.
Anderson, 29, made two starts before left knee inflammation sidelined him. He has thus far yielded 11 runs on 18 hits and three walks with five strikeouts in nine innings.