Ramón Laureano makes an absolutely ridiculous play

By Craig CalcaterraApr 22, 2019, 6:58 AM EDT
I talked about it in the recaps, but dear lord does Oakland A’s outfielder Ramón Laureano’s play in yesterday’s game against the Blue Jays deserve it’s own post.

Jays first baseman Justin Smoak led off the second with a single Then Teoscar Hernández then came up and hit a long drive to center. In what, in and of itself, would’ve lead the highlight reels yesterday, Laureano ranged back to the wall and reached over to rob Hernández of a homer.

Laureano is known best for his arm, though, and that’s when he unleashed that hose, attempting to double off Smoak at first base all the way from the warning track. The throw was not on target — indeed, it sailed way past first base — but that was itself impressive as all get-out. As A’s pitcher Brett Anderson said after the game, he’s pretty sure the throw went farther than Hernández hit the ball in the first place. The arm strength on display there was simply phenomenal. But it was also lucky.

Lucky because the throw went so far into foul territory that it gave Smoak the courage to break for second base. Laureano was not the only one playing great defense on the play, though: A’s catcher Nick Hundley backed up the play, got Laureano’s errant throw and fired it down to second, nailing Smoak. And heck, Hundley’s throw was nothing to sneeze at either:

That did not go as an outfield assist for Lauerano, obviously, as his bad throw — which would’ve been an error had Smoak managed to advance, we must admit — broke that up. So, in the books it goes as an F7 and then a separate 2-4 putout. Still, it just shows Laueano’s incredible defensive abilities, both with the leather and with that cannon he has for an arm.

An arm that, this play not withstanding, gets him plenty of assists. Indeed, he has has five assists this season already and has 14 assists in just 70 games, which is a lot. To put it in perspective, it usually takes somewhere between 12-18 to lead the league in a full season with 20 being an outlier of sorts, only seen once every five years or so.

So, if you’re gonna hit it to center against the A’s, make sure you hit it all the way out. And if Laureano gets to it, for god’s sake, don’t run on him.

 

Nathan Eovaldi to undergo surgery to remove loose bodies in elbow

By Bill BaerApr 22, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi will undergo surgery on his right elbow to remove loose bodies. Rosenthal notes that Eovaldi had a similar procedure done last year while he was with the Rays and missed two months. The general timetable is between one and two months.

Eovaldi, 29, went on the 10-day injured list on Saturday. Through four starts, the right-hander owns a 6.00 ERA with 16 strikeouts and 11 walks in 21 innings. This is certainly not what the Red Sox envisioned when they inked him to a four-year, $68 million contract in December.

The Red Sox recalled pitcher Bobby Poyner from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Eovaldi’s spot on the active roster.