Nathan Eovaldi to undergo surgery to remove loose bodies in elbow

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi will undergo surgery on his right elbow to remove loose bodies. Rosenthal notes that Eovaldi had a similar procedure done last year while he was with the Rays and missed two months. The general timetable is between one and two months.

Eovaldi, 29, went on the 10-day injured list on Saturday. Through four starts, the right-hander owns a 6.00 ERA with 16 strikeouts and 11 walks in 21 innings. This is certainly not what the Red Sox envisioned when they inked him to a four-year, $68 million contract in December.

The Red Sox recalled pitcher Bobby Poyner from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Eovaldi’s spot on the active roster.

