Matt Shoemaker out for season with torn ACL

Terrible news for Blue Jays pitcher Matt Shoemaker: the MRI he had on his knee revealed a torn ACL. He’ll need surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.
Shoemaker was in the process of holding the A’s scoreless through three innings of three-hit, one-strikeout ball in his start on Saturday. He twisted his leg awkwardly when he ran over and tagged Matt Chapman between first and second base, however, and it was immediately clear that things weren’t right. He was initially diagnosed with a sprain, but the MRI showed that it was worse.
This is a tough break for Shoemaker, who had started off the season pretty fantastically, posting a 1.57 ERA over his first five starts this year.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi will undergo surgery on his right elbow to remove loose bodies. Rosenthal notes that Eovaldi had a similar procedure done last year while he was with the Rays and missed two months. The general timetable is between one and two months.
Eovaldi, 29, went on the 10-day injured list on Saturday. Through four starts, the right-hander owns a 6.00 ERA with 16 strikeouts and 11 walks in 21 innings. This is certainly not what the Red Sox envisioned when they inked him to a four-year, $68 million contract in December.
The Red Sox recalled pitcher Bobby Poyner from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Eovaldi’s spot on the active roster.