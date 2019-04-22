Kyle Freeland placed on injured list due to blister

Starter Kyle Freeland has been placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to April 19) due to a blister on his left middle finger, the Rockies announced. Tyler Anderson was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start Monday night against the Nationals.

Freeland, 25, posted a 4.23 ERA with a 30/10 K/BB ratio in 27 2/3 innings across five starts to open the 2019 season. In his most recent start, the lefty tossed six shutout innings against the Phillies but wasn’t able to go out for the seventh inning due to the blister.

Anderson, 29, made two starts before left knee inflammation sidelined him. He has thus far yielded 11 runs on 18 hits and three walks with five strikeouts in nine innings.

