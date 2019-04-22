Gio Gonzalez
Gio González is now a free agent

By Craig CalcaterraApr 22, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT
Everyone suspected this would happen and now it has: Gio González has requested and has been granted his release from his minor league deal with the Yankees. He is a free agent.

González stood to earn a $3 million salary if the Yankees elect to add him to the 25-man roster, with additional bonuses of $300,000 pending each start he makes after that, but nothing he did at Triple-A merited a callup. He issued 10 runs, six walks, and 19 strikeouts over his first 15 innings in the minors. He fired his agent, Scott Boras, late last week and hired CAA Baseball instead.

No word on whether CAA will be better at convincing anyone to sign a guy who walked six guys in 15 minor league innings to a big league deal than Boras was, frankly. My guess is that González will be on another minor league deal again soon if he wants to pitch in 2019.

Cardinals place Michael Wacha on the injured list

By Craig CalcaterraApr 22, 2019, 1:18 PM EDT
This was unexpected: the Cardinals have placed starter Michael Wacha on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 19. The reason: left knee patellar tendinitis.

Wacha allowed only two runs over six innings, striking out seven and walking only one in his last start, which came last Wednesday over the Brewers, but he was either pitching through pain or it just flared up late last week.

Drew Robinson — a position player — has been called up from Triple-A Memphis to take Wacha’s place on the roster. A spot starter will take Wacha’s turn tomorrow. Hopefully Wacha will only have to miss one start.