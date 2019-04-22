Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Christian Yelich may end up with the best March/April of all time

Apr 22, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT
Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich enters Monday’s series opener against the Cardinals leading the league with 13 home runs and 31 RBI in 23 games to start the 2019 season. With eight games remaining in the month, it appears that Yelich will end up with the best March/April of all time — depending on which stats you value.

According to Baseball Reference, Yelich is already one of five players to hit at least 13 homers by the end of April, joining Álex Rodríguez (2007), Albert Pujols (2006), Luis González (2001), and Ken Griffey Jr. (1997). Rodríguez and Pujols hit 14 homers, and Rodríguez led the way with 34 RBI. It wouldn’t take much for Yelich to surpass those numbers. Yelich is also top-five in March/April OPS (1.315) behind Larry Walker (1997; 1.449), Barry Bonds (2002; 1.428), Pujols (2006; 1.423), and Cody Bellinger (2019; 1.382).

We should certainly acknowledge Bellinger’s torrid start to the 2019 season as well. He’s sitting on 11 homers and 28 RBI while leading the majors in batting average (.424), slugging percentage (.882), and OPS. He leads the National League in on-base percentage (.500) across 100 trips to the plate. With Yelich and Bellinger, we’re actually looking at two of the best opening months to a season in baseball history.

Yelich will be sad to leave town after Wednesday afternoon’s game in St. Louis. Of his 13 homers, eight have come in seven games against the Cardinals. The Brewers won’t meet up with the Cardinals again until August.

Kyle Freeland placed on injured list due to blister

Apr 22, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT
Starter Kyle Freeland has been placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to April 19) due to a blister on his left middle finger, the Rockies announced. Tyler Anderson was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start Monday night against the Nationals.

Freeland, 25, posted a 4.23 ERA with a 30/10 K/BB ratio in 27 2/3 innings across five starts to open the 2019 season. In his most recent start, the lefty tossed six shutout innings against the Phillies but wasn’t able to go out for the seventh inning due to the blister.

Anderson, 29, made two starts before left knee inflammation sidelined him. He has thus far yielded 11 runs on 18 hits and three walks with five strikeouts in nine innings.